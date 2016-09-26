A Pakistan-born U.K. actor apologised Monday for using "unacceptable language" about Indians, which saw him fired from Britain's most popular TV soap.

Marc Anwar (45) was sacked on Sunday from Coronation Street after the Sunday Mirror newspaper published screen-shots from his private Twitter account, which hit out at India over the Kashmir dispute.

“I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to anyone that I may have offended with my tweets on Friday evening, and especially people from India,” he said in a video he uploaded to YouTube on Monday.

“This was never my intention. The language was unacceptable. I feel I’ve let a lot of people down: my family, my friends and my former colleagues.”