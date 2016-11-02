Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Tuesday called off anti-government protests he had planned for Wednesday and instead announced celebrations after the Supreme Court ordered a probe against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family over the Panama Papers scandal.

Mr. Khan had threatened to ‘lock down’ the capital on Wednesday by mobilising a million supporters to force Mr. Sharif to step down over corruption allegations against him and his family.

Mr. Khan said outside his Bani Gala residence here that it was time to “celebrate victory and offer thanks”.

“Go home and rest,” he told about 300 supporters who had been camping outside his residence.

‘Thanksgiving parade’



He asked them to return to Islamabad tomorrow to celebrate thanksgiving at the Parade Ground in the capital.

“I am elated that the investigation... will begin day after tomorrow,” he said.

The Supreme Court has set November 3 as date of hearing in the case.

Three of Mr. Sharif’s four children are said to be owners of offshore companies, according to the Panama Papers.

Mr. Sharif and his family have dismissed the allegations of money laundering and denied any wrongdoing but the Opposition is demanding an independent probe.

The announcement to cancel the protests came just hours after party’s spokesman Naeem ul-Haq had said that the protest would go ahead as planned.

After Mr. Khan’s announcement that he would not enforce the ‘lockdown’ it is expected that the government would lift the roadblocks and clear entry points leading to Islamabad.