Pakistani boy tortured to death over goat theft

A 14-year-old Pakistani boy was allegedly tortured to death for stealing a goat in Punjab province, a media report said on Sunday.

The incident triggered a protest by the boy’s family, who alleged that police refused to register a murder case against the suspects, including the owner of the goat, the Dawn reported.

The deceased’s family members held protest by placing his body on the road when police did not register a murder case even after the autopsy report, the report said.

The boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday. His family alleged that he was tortured to death for stealing a goat in Uch Sharif town, it said.

The strong protest forced the police to register a murder case against three accused.