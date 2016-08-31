Four of them are expected to be assembled at the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works.

Pakistan will acquire at least eight modified diesel-electric attack submarines from China by 2028 in a nearly $5 billion agreement, said to be the biggest arms export deal for Beijing.

The head of Pakistan’s next-generation submarine programme and senior naval officials briefed the members of the National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee on Defence on August 26 regarding the deal, according to state-run media.

In April, a senior Pakistan Navy official had announced that Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW) had secured a contract to produce four of the eight submarines, which will be fitted with air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems.

China is expected to extend a long term loan to Pakistan at a low interest rate to cover the cost of the project, the report said. It has not officially been confirmed what type of submarines will be supplied to the Pakistan Navy by the China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC). Analysts speculate that the new submarines will be lighter export versions of the People Liberation Army Navy’s (PLAN) Type 039 and Type 041 Yuan-class conventional attack submarines.

The first four submarines are expected to be delivered by the end of 2023 while the remaining four will be assembled in Karachi by 2028.

China is Pakistan’s biggest supplier of military hardware and the two jointly manufacture J-17 Thunder warplane.

Pakistan’s submarine fleet comprises five Agostas of which one — Hamza (Khalid Class) — was indigenously constructed and commissioned in 2008.

