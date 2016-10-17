A group of private schools in Pakistan owned by former Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmood Kasuri has banned Punjabi within and outside the campus after terming it a “foul language”, drawing flak from millions of people.

The Beaconhouse School System (BSS) recently issued a notification to parents, declaring Punjabi a ‘foul language’ for the children as well as parents.

“Foul language is not allowed within and outside the school premises, in the morning, during the school hours, and after home time,” the fifth point of the notification reads. The notice explains the definition of ‘foul language’ as: “Foul language includes taunts, abuses, Punjabi and the hate speech”.

A number of parents, prominent Punjabi language activists and literary organisations have demanded the school administration to immediately withdraw the notification and tender apology to those in the country having Punjabi as their mother language. — PTI