International

Pakistan says demarche issued

Jawans patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch on June 3, 2017.  

more-in

Protesting against the deliberate targeting of a Pakistan Army vehicle

The Director-General of Military Operation of Pakistan on Monday claimed to have issued a demarche to his Indian counterpart, protesting against the deliberate targeting of a Pakistan Army vehicle, resulting in the death of four soldiers besides injuring a soldier and a civilian. The Pakistani Army warned that such acts could lead to major standoffs.

A statement said Major-General Sahir Shamshad Mirza spoke to his Indian counterpart on the hotline and emphasised the importance of controlling tactical actions of troops.

“Such acts have the potential to escalate which then will be extremely detrimental to peace and stability. While we don’t want to go down the path where we start choking each other’s supply lines; however, any such recurrence will invoke more strong and effective measures from Pakistan,” it quoted the DGMO as saying.

Post a Comment
More In NationalInternational
India
armed Forces
Pakistan
Related Articles
Jawans patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch on June 3, 2017.
In DGMOs discussion, Pakistan accuses India of targeting its troops
DGMO speaks to Pakistan counterpart, expresses concern over terrorists' movement along LoC
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 18, 2017 3:54:49 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-says-demarche-issued/article19297323.ece

© The Hindu