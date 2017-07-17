Pakistan says demarche issued

more-in

The Director-General of Military Operation of Pakistan on Monday claimed to have issued a demarche to his Indian counterpart, protesting against the deliberate targeting of a Pakistan Army vehicle, resulting in the death of four soldiers besides injuring a soldier and a civilian. The Pakistani Army warned that such acts could lead to major standoffs.

A statement said Major-General Sahir Shamshad Mirza spoke to his Indian counterpart on the hotline and emphasised the importance of controlling tactical actions of troops.

“Such acts have the potential to escalate which then will be extremely detrimental to peace and stability. While we don’t want to go down the path where we start choking each other’s supply lines; however, any such recurrence will invoke more strong and effective measures from Pakistan,” it quoted the DGMO as saying.