Mir Quasem was the infamous pro-Pakistan Al-Badr militia’s third most important figure. He was convicted of running Al Badr’s torture cell that killed several people.

Pakistan has said it was “deeply saddened” by Bangladesh’s execution of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mir Quasem Ali and alleged that he was hanged after a conviction “through a flawed judicial process”.

Pakistan’s reaction on Saturday night came just an hour after the hanging of 63-year-old media tycoon, the sixth Islamist to be executed for war crimes committed during Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War.

“Pakistan is deeply saddened over the execution of the prominent leader of Jamat-e-Islami, Bangladesh, Mir Quasem Ali, for the alleged crimes committed before December 1971, through a flawed judicial process,” a Pakistan Foreign Office statement said.

“The act of suppressing the Opposition, through flawed trials, is completely against the spirit of democracy. Ever since the beginning of the trials, several international organisations, human rights groups, and international legal figures have raised objections to the court proceedings, especially regarding fairness and transparency, as well as harassment of lawyers and witnesses representing the accused,” it said.

Pakistan also called upon the Bangladeshi government to uphold its commitment, as per the Tripartite Agreement of 1974, wherein it was “decided not to proceed with the trials as an act of clemency”.

“Recriminations for political gains are counter productive. Pakistan believes that matters should be addressed with a forward looking approach in the noble spirit of reconciliation,” the statement said.

It said Pakistan offers deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.