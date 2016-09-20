Sharif met John Kerry on the sidelines of the ongoing 71st UN General Assembly session.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has urged the U.S. to help resolve issues between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Mr. Sharif met U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in New York on Monday on the sidelines of the ongoing 71st UN General Assembly session, Dawn online reported.

“Pakistan has always fought terrorism as a moral obligation. I have always reached out to neighbouring countries for regional peace, stability and prosperity,” he said.

“I still remember (former) president (Bill) Clinton’s promise that the U.S. will play its role to help out in resolving bilateral disputes and issues between Pakistan and India.”

“I expect the US administration and Secretary Kerry to use his good offices to help resolve issues between Pakistan and India,” the Prime Minister added.

Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi and Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry were also present in the meeting.

Mr. Sharif emphasised that strong relations between Pakistan and the U.S. remained a mutual desire and this partnership was critical to ensuring regional peace and stability.

The Prime Minister arrived in New York on Sunday. He is scheduled to address the session on Wednesday where he would specifically focus on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with President of Iran, Prime Ministers of Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Nepal, Romania and UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.