Pakistani police have arrested eight Islamic State (IS) militants who were planning “large-scale” terror attacks on government installations in Punjab Province. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesman said four members of the IS were arrested on Friday from Lahore, following a tip-off.

In another raid in Chan Qila Gujranwala district, about 80 km from Lahore, the CTD in collaboration with intelligence agency officials arrested four other IS members. They seized weapons and explosives from their possession.