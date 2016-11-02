Pakistan has accused two more diplomats with the Indian High Commission of subversive activities.

Geo TV reported that commercial counsellor Rajesh Agnihotri and press counsellor Balbir Singh may be expelled.

Pakistan may ask at least two officials of the Indian High Commission to leave the country for their alleged involvement in subversive activities, a local media report said on Wednesday.

The two officials were identified and their photographs were being flashed by different TV news channels.

Citing sources, the channel claimed that Mr. Agnihotri was directly linked with RAW while Mr. Balbir Singh was working for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and they were allegedly using their positions in Pakistan as cover to hide their real identities.

It claimed Mr. Balbir Singh was also running a network of militants in Pakistan and expelled High Commission official Surgeet Singh was also part of his network.

The development came after reports that Pakistan may call back at least four officials at its High Commission in India after they were named in a recorded statement of Mehmood Akhtar who was briefly detained and then expelled by India.

They include commercial counsellor Syed Furrukh Habib and first secretaries Khadim Hussain, Mudassir Cheema and Shahid Iqbal.

There were no immediate comments from the Indian High Commission about the reports.