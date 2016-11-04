The fresh slide in ties may also lead to a ‘scaling down’ of the strength of diplomatic staff by the two neighbours, The Express Tribune said.

Pakistan and India may temporarily recall their high commissioners and scale down the size of diplomatic staff in each other’s missions in the wake of the latest diplomatic spat over the spying episode, a media report said on Friday.

The latest spat started last week after a staff member of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi was detained by police for questioning on espionage charge, The Express Tribune reported.

The fresh slide in ties may also lead to a ‘scaling down’ of the strength of diplomatic staff by the two nations, the newspaper said.

The tension intensified after tit-for-tat naming of diplomatic staff for alleged spy work by both sides.

Mahmood Akhtar, who was working as a visa officer at the High Commission, was later expelled from India.

“However, India, using a statement the Delhi Police extracted from Akhtar through coercive means, implicated other Pakistani staffers. The identities of at least six such officials were leaked to the media, jeopardising their security. The move prompted Pakistan to withdraw them from New Delhi,” it said.

In what appeared to be a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan on Thursday claimed that eight officials posted in Indian High Commission were agents of RAW and IB. The disclosure left New Delhi with no other options but to withdraw the named officials, the paper said.

An official with knowledge of latest developments said that India had breached an ‘understanding’ by revealing the identities of certain Pakistani officials posted in New Delhi, the paper said.

The official said both sides knew that certain officials worked under cover and they did so with the full official knowledge, it said.

“What India did was unthinkable,” the official added, saying the Indian move would have serious implications for the two countries.

An immediate fallout of this controversy could be the recall of the high commissioners for the time being, the paper said.

The official said another implication might be ‘cutting down’ the size of diplomatic staff posted in each other’s countries till the situation normalised.