Kulbhushan Jhadav case: Pakistan designates ad hoc judge at ICJ

Pakistan on Wednesday designated a former Chief Justice to the International Court of Justice to be its Judge in the Kulbhushan Jadhav Case.

A Foreign Office statement said the appointment of Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani had been communicated to the ICJ.

His appointment was made after military, civil and legal officers over the weekend discussed the course of action. Pakistan has been refusing consular access to India despite repeated requests.

Indian Naval official Kulbhushan Jhadav was arrested by Pakistani authorities from Balochistan province last year. After a military trial, he had been sentenced to death. His appeal is pending before the Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa.

Justice Jillani served as Chief Justice of Pakistan from December 11, 2013 until July 5, 2014. The procedures of the ICJ allow a party to nominate a Judge Ad hoc if there is no Judge of the nationality in it.

Judge Bhandari from India sits as a Judge of the Court. A Judge Ad hoc is treated as having the same authority as any of the sitting Judges. The Court will now notify India the appointment.