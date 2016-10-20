Islamabad says the grouping adopted a very strong resolution on the "grave

Pakistan on Thursday said the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) has backed its stance over Kashmir by adopting a resolution upholding Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

OIC Foreign Ministers met in Tashkent on October 18-19 for the 43rd Session and adopted a very strong resolution on the “grave human rights situation in Kashmir,” Pakistan Foreign Office said.

‘Unwavering support to Kashmiris’

While upholding Kashmiris’ right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, the grouping reaffirmed its unwavering support to the just cause of Kashmiri people, expressed deep concern and condemned in strongest possible terms the unabated killing of defenceless Kashmiris.

The grouping has said that demonstrations by unarmed Kashmiris, despite curfew in the wake of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani’s death, are a referendum against India, it said. It also rejected Indian attempts to equate the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris in Kashmir with terrorism.

‘J&K the core dispute’

Stressing that “Jammu and Kashmir is the core dispute between Pakistan and India,” the grouping said its resolution is indispensable for realisation of the dream for peace in South Asia.

Condemning in strongest possible terms the unabated killing and brutality let loose in Kashmir, the grouping expressed shock at the deadly silence of world community. They also condemnned prolonged detentions of Kashmiri leaders by India and violations of freedom of movement and expression.

Acknowledging that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are the party principle to the dispute, the resolution said they should be included in Pakistan-India dialogue process.

OIC regrets India blocking team

The grouping regretted that India was not allowing OIC fact-finding Mission to visit Kashmir or did it respond favorably to the offers of the Good Offices Mission by the OIC.

They called upon India to implement numerous UNSC resolutions on Kashmir which declare that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir will be made in accordance with the will of the people, to join India or Pakistan, expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.

They reminded “the international community of its obligations to ensure the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and fulfill the promises made by it with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”