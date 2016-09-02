Pakistan’s military on Thursday said it has halted Islamic State (IS)’s attempts to expand there, arresting more than 300 people, including some Syrians, who were involved in plotting attacks on government, diplomatic and civilian targets.

The comments were rare acknowledgment by a senior Pakistani official that IS, mainly based in Syria and Iraq, has had any active presence in a country that is home to myriad militant groups including the Afghan and Pakistan Taliban, al-Qaeda and the Haqqani network.

Lieutenant-General Asim Bajwa, the military’s top spokesman, also rejected U.S. complaints that it was not acting against the Haqqani network, saying Pakistan was pursuing an “indiscriminate operation” against all militants. Pakistani authorities have so far arrested 309 people associated with Islamic State (IS) on its territory, he said. Some were involved in assaults on the media, including grenade attacks on local television outlets ARY TV News and Din News in the last year.

Most of those captured were established Pakistani jihadists who had switched loyalties to IS, but about 25 were foreigners including Afghans and some Syrians, he said. — Reuters