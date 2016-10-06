Mr. Syed has gone to the extent to warn U.S. that Pakistan would move towards China and Russia if its views on Kashmir and India are not considered.

Pakistan would move towards China and Russia if its views on Kashmir and India are not considered by the U.S., Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s envoys have warned and termed America as a “declining” world power.

“[The] US is no longer a world power. It is a declining power. Forget about it,” Special Kashmir Envoy of Sharif, Mushahid Hussain Syed was quoted as saying on Wednesday after the conclusion of an interaction at the Atlantic Council, one of the top American think-tanks.

Mr. Syed and Shazra Mansab, another Kashmir Envoy, are in the U.S. as part of the Pakistan’s effort to apprise the global community of the current situation in Kashmir and allegations of human rights violations in the Valley.

He was apparently responding to a question from a member in the audience after the conclusion of the 90-minute interaction during which he expressed his frustration over the lack of response to his point of view on Kashmir and India.

The remarks of Mr. Syed were not recorded on camera, but was heard prominently by those inside the room.

Thereafter, he was quick to mention China and newly perceived relationship with Russia.

Mr. Syed submitted a dossier of alleged human rights violation in Kashmir to Special U.S. Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Richard Olson.

With no takers for Pakistan’s Kashmir policy, Mr. Syed said China is now an important factor in South Asia and described Beijing as part of what he termed as Greater South Asia.

“There has been slow and steady building of relationship between Moscow and Islamabad,” he said, referring to the joint military exercise between Pakistan and Russia.

Mr. Syed said the Russian government has for the first time agreed to sell arms to Pakistan and the U.S. should take note of this changing regional alignment.

“Unfortunately under the Obama administration, there was a drift in American foreign policy towards our region, towards Afghanistan. There was confusion and there was a lot of flip-flops. I think, the Obama administration could not figure out this region Afghanistan and Pakistan and as a consequence this region suffered,” he said.