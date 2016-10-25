Authorities in Pakistan have frozen bank accounts with more than Rs.400 million of over 5,100 terror suspects, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar who is under “protective custody” after the terror attack on the Pathankot airbase, officials said.

“Following a request of the Ministry of Interior, we have frozen accounts of all top suspected terrorists, including Masood Azhar,” said a senior official of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) who is part of a team monitoring the progress pertaining to this matter.

Around 1,200 suspects whose accounts were frozen by SBP were listed in category ‘A’ of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, a term used for terrorists put on exceptional risk or high risk, The News reported.