Pakistan on Friday briefed Heads of Missions of P5 countries on the alleged Indian aggression on the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary, saying the use of “heavy weaponry” by the Indian Army threatens peace and stability and may lead to a “strategic miscalculation.”

Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry provided details to the Ambassadors of China, France, Russia, the U.K. and the U.S., the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, about unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations by the “Indian occupation Forces” in the past two months, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Mr. Chaudhry expressed grave concern over the increased frequency and duration of indiscriminate firing from the Indian side, deliberate targeting of villages and civilian populated areas, resulting in the death of 26 civilians. it said.