On Friday, history was made in Pakistan when National Assembly, in where Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) has a sizeable presence, adopted a resolution condemning Altaf Hussain’s “anti-Pakistan and provocative speech” which had triggered an attack on a group of private television channels last week.

Govt.-led resolution

Ironically, it was MQM lawmakers who wanted to table the resolution against Mr. Hussain, the party’s key leader, but later agreed for a government-led resolution unanimously adopted by all political parties.

The state run news agency Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said that the resolution was moved by Minister for Kashmir Affairs Chaudhry Bargis Tahir, terming Mr. Hussain’s speech “derogatory to the country” and “an attack on the ideology of Pakistan”.

The resolution sought immediate, indiscriminate and stern action as per the Constitution against all those who were found involved in terrorism and anti-Pakistan activities.

MQM distances itself

“This house shows complete solidarity with the Parliament, armed forces, media, judiciary, and all the democratic institutions functioning under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” it read.

Soon after the house adopted the resolution, MQM’s parliamentary leader Farooq Sattar, the architect of the MQM revolt against Mr. Hussain on August 23, told the Assembly that he “disowned” the party’s London-based leader.

Only a day earlier, the MQM had amended its constitution by removing the name of Mr. Hussain from it and his role as supreme leader of the party.

Reiterating the MQM’s complete dissociation from Mr. Hussain, Mr. Sattar said: “Whether somebody believes it or not, we have drawn a line between us and the London MQM.”

Pointing out that the MQM-Pakistan had swallowed a bitter pill by distancing itself from its founding father after the latter’s anti-Pakistan speech, he told the House: “If tomorrow state institutions take some decision against Mr Hussain, his unconditional apologies which he has offered afterwards must be taken into account.”

At the same time, Mr. Sattar warned that while the MQM had taken a new course, its adversaries “should stop pushing us to the wall because in that case we will resist to the hilt”.

He said the focus should now be on how to improve lives of the people of Karachi who, despite generating 70 per cent revenue for the country, had been deprived of their due share.

Minister for States and Frontier Regions retired Lt.-Gen. Abdul Qadir Baloch, however, remarked later that the founding MQM leader had a history of making anti-Pakistan speeches and committing anti-state acts.

Events in the last fortnight show that the Pakistani military and civilian establishment are in no mood to forgive the ousted Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) supremo. The crackdown by the Pakistani Rangers on the MQM apparatus has not ceased.

All efforts by Mr. Hussain from London to limit the damage have gone in vain. Neither his endorsement of the party top brass’s decision to shut him out of the affairs of MQM in Pakistan nor an unconditional apology over his remarks have made no difference.

However, the drama centred at him has not eroded the base of MQM in Pakistan as was evident from the easy victory of its candidate Waseem Akhtar in the mayoral polls, from behind the bars.