Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior has written a formal request to London to seek legal action against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader, Altaf Hussain, according to a ministry statement on Wednesday. The Pakistani government sent a dossier to U.K. authorities on Tuesday, with allegations of inciting violence and disturbing law and order in Pakistan, the statement said, adding that Mr. Hussain has violated both British and international laws.

MQM’s leadership has disassociated itself from Mr. Hussain, promising that the party wouldn’t be run from London anymore. Mr. Hussain has since 1991 lived in London in a self-imposed exile . On Wednesday, at least 44 MQM leaders and employees appeared in court where a judge ordered them sent to prison pending trial, said police officer Nasir Hussain. — AP