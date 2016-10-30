There’s much more than presidency at stake.

When Americans head to the polls on November 8, there’s much more than the presidency at stake. They will also choose new lawmakers in Congress and tens of thousands of local leaders, and voice their opinions on various referenda.

Here is an overview of the action beyond the White House race:

Both chambers of the Congress -- the Senate and the House of Representatives -- must agree on each bill before it can head to the president's desk to become law.

In order to have a decent chance of having the Congress pass his or her reforms, a president’s party must control at least one chamber.

All seats up for grabs

In the House of Representatives, all 435 seats are up for grabs, for a two-year term representing local districts. Republicans currently rule this chamber, with 246 seats against 186 Democrats. There are three vacant seats following resignations and a death. It is not expected to swing Democrat after the November elections, but experts predict the party will gain seats.

Senate: 34 of the 100 seats are in play, for a six-year mandate. Senators are elected by voters in their state. All states, regardless of size, have two senators. A third of the Senate’s seats are contested each election year.

Republicans currently have a majority of 54 senators against 44 Democrats and two independents who caucus with Democrats. The Democrats only need to regain four seats in order to control the Senate, should Hillary Clinton win the White House, because the country’s vice-president has the decisive vote if the Senate is ever split 50-50.

Twelve of the 50 states will elect new governors. They have executive authority at the state level. Governors are the most powerful political figures in their state, though senators, who regularly travel between Washington and their home state, also have significant clout.

Referenda

More than 150 different propositions will be on the ballot across 35 states, according to Ballotpedia, an encyclopedia of US politics. They cover a wide range of issues, from legalizing marijuana to the minimum wage, health, gun control and, in the case of California, requiring porn stars to wear condoms on set.

Thousands of posts will also be contested at the local level, including for state legislative assemblies, judges, municipal councils, mayors and sheriffs.