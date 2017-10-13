International

When Flight 666 landed safely in HEL on Friday the 13th for the last time

The Finnair flight took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, in the 13th hour of Friday the 13th, headed for Helsinki Vantaa airport. (For purpose of illustration only)   | Photo Credit: AFP

Since the Finnair flight’s inception 11 years ago, there have been many such Fridays with no ill effects but its number has been retired.

The Helsinki airport has said Flight 666 has arrived safety in HEL the airport code for the Finnish capital for the last time.

The Finnair flight took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, in the 13th hour of Friday the 13th, headed for Helsinki Vantaa airport.

Finavia, which operates Finland’s 21 airports, said the flight landed eight minutes ahead of schedule at 3-47 p.m. local.

No ill effects

The flight started 11 years ago and has fallen on Friday the 13th 21 times with no reported ill effects.

Still, Finnair has decided to retire the flight number. As the carrier is switching around some flight numbers later this month, Flight AY666 will become AY954.

