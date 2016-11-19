The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday added a new twist to the controversy surrounding the alleged denial of visa to the manager of a visiting Indian badminton team to China from Arunachal Pradesh, by pointing out that his application had been withdrawn.

In response to a question regarding the issue, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang said: “What you said does not comply with the facts.”

He added: “According to what we learnt that the person you have mentioned had previously gone to the Chinese embassy in India for visa application but later he himself cancelled the visa application.”

Bamang Tago had applied for a visa at the Chinese embassy in New Delhi in order to accompany an Indian badminton team to Fuzhou for the ongoing China Super Series Premier badminton tournament.

Mr. Tago is also the secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Badminton Association.

Mr. Geng said China pursued a “flexible” approach to visa applicants hailing from Arunachal Pradesh. “The way China issues visa to people is a flexible approach to facilitate exchanges between the two sides.”