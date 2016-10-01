U.S. President Barack Obama (right) offers a tissue to Chemi Peres, son of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, during the funeral ceremony in Jerusalem on Friday. — Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Barack Obama said Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s presence at Shimon Peres’s funeral on Friday was a reminder of the “unfinished business of peace.”

At the start of his eulogy for Nobel Peace Prize winner Peres in Jerusalem, Mr. Obama mentioned Mr. Abbas, who was seated in the front row, and said his “presence here is a gesture and a reminder of the unfinished business of peace.”

Mr. Obama said later, speaking of Peres, that “the Jewish people weren’t born to rule another people, he would say.”

“He believed that the Zionist idea would be best protected when Palestinians too had a state of their own. Of course we gather here in the knowledge that Shimon never saw his dream of peace fulfilled.”

Mr. Obama said Peres “understood in this war-torn region where too often Arab youth are taught to hate Israel from an early age ... just how hard peace would be.”

Peres held nearly every major office in Israel, serving twice as prime minister and as president, a mainly ceremonial role, from 2007 to 2014. He won the 1994 Nobel Peace Prize jointly with prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat for his role as foreign minister in negotiating the Oslo accords.

But there has been little progress in peace efforts in recent years and there have been growing warnings that the possibility of a two-state solution is slipping away.

Mr. Obama has been unable to make progress on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during his eight years in office.