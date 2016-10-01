He told the former President who was having a chat on the tarmac, “Bill, let’s go, I gotta get home!”

United States President Barack Obama shouted “Bill, let’s go” twice from the steps of Air Force One to urge former President Bill Clinton to break away from his conversation on the tarmac as he was keen to get back home after the pair attended the funeral of Israeli leader Shimon Peres.

With his sleeves rolled up and looking anxious to return home, Mr. Obama stood in the doorway of Air Force One and beckoned Mr. Clinton to come aboard.

Obama even clapped his hands

“Bill! Let’s go!” Mr. Obama screamed while clapping his hands to get Mr. Clinton’s attention.

Mr. Clinton, however, apparently remained undeterred, and continued to tarry on the tarmac. It took another round of shouting above the din of the running engines from Mr. Obama before the former U.S. President sauntered up the steps to the door of Air Force One.

“Bill, let’s go! I gotta get home!” Mr. Obama yelled again.

Eventually, Mr. Clinton boarded the plane, greeting the president with a handshake and a pat on the back, CBS News reported.

In what was the largest gathering of foreign dignitaries in the history of Israel, Mr. Obama, French President Francois Hollande, German President Joachim Gauck and scores of other world leaders attended the funeral of Peres amid tight security in Jerusalem.