The U.S. President was answering questions at Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’

U.S. President Barack Obama, who was awarded Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, has said he is still not sure why the prestigious prize was bestowed on him.

Mr. Obama (55). who will leave White House in January next year, suffered indignities of a job interview as he was questioned about his qualifications by Stephen Colbert in ‘The Late Show’.

Relevant qualifications



Asked by Colbert to list any relevant awards or qualifications, Mr. Obama replied, “I have almost 30 honorary degrees and I did get the Nobel Peace Prize“. “Really, what was that for?,” enquired Mr. Colbert. “To be honest, I still don’t know,” Mr. Obama responded, as reported by Los Angeles Times.

Mr. Colbert also asked Obama questions such as where he was born, and a food-related query.