Obama likely to attend German Protestant church gathering in May

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will attend the annual meeting of the Protestant church in Germany in late May, daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday.

A church spokeswoman declined to comment ahead of a news conference later on Tuesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and other leaders will also attend the May 24-28 meeting, which will commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, launched when Martin Luther posted his 95 Theses on the door of Wittenberg Cathedral.

Mr. Obama's visit to Germany would coincide with a NATO summit in Brussels on May 25, which his successor Donald Trump plans to attend.

A crowd of more than 200,000 turned out to hear the then presidential candidate, Mr. Obama, speak in Germany in July 2008.

