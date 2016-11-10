Demonstrators take over the Hollywood 101 Freeway in Los Angeles on Thursday in protest to the election of Donald Trump as President.

In at least 25 cities across the country, thousands of protesters took out rallies denouncing President-elect Donald Trump

A day after Republican Donald J. Trump was elected the 45th President of the U.S., it dawned on America that divisions are easy to create but difficult to heal. The three protagonists of this election season — President Barack Obama, President-elect Trump and his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton — appealed for unity and calm, but protests broke out in many parts of the country.

In at least 25 cities across the country, protesters chanted ‘not my President’ and lit candles while numerous social media initiatives sought support to ensure that Mr. Trump is a one-term President. The protesters marched on Trump buildings in several cities. Protests were reported in Dallas, Oakland, California, Boston, Chicago, Portland, Oregon, Seattle and Washington. College campuses in California, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania also witnessed students protests.

Muslims, Hispanics and Blacks, three communities that felt particularly at the receiving end of Mr. Trump’s campaign, are more anxious.

The most unsettling prospect for minority communities is the potential repealing of Obamacare, which Mr. Trump has promised to do. The programme ensured health insurance for 20 million people who were not previously covered, a large number of them from minority communities.

Amid the atmosphere of distrust and discontent between their supporters, Mr. Obama received Mr. Trump at the White House on Thursday morning. The rivalry between Mr. Obama and Mr. Trump is the subtext to the current state of racial politics in the country. Mr. Trump supported Ms. Clinton in her run against Mr. Obama in 2008. When Mr. Obama became President, Mr. Trump led the birther movement that alleged he was not born in America. Mr. Obama and wife Michelle cornered Mr. Trump throughout the campaign, and told African-Americans that all their progress is at stake in the event of a Trump presidency.

Minority groups suspicious of Mr. Trump are still in a state of shock. Alicia Garza, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement wrote on Facebook: “It’s ok to feel. This is scary and I’m scared too. Defiant, but scared... If you can connect to your humanity today, do it. We gonna need it."

A statement from Muslims for Hillary said: Mr. Trump has “won the presidential campaign on a technicality: the electoral college. Mr. Trump did not win the popular vote, a fact we are quick to remind him of. In other words: a majority of Americans reject Mr. Trump's campaign rhetoric that have spread hatred and vitriol in his quest to hold public office. We call on Mr. Trump to disavow his past statements and positions that have targeted women, Muslims, Latinos, African-Americans, Black Lives Matter activists, LQBTQ youth, and even sitting judges of the United States. Mr. Trump must go beyond empty words to be a president who does indeed unite all Americans.”