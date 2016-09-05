North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Monday, South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The missiles were fired from a western region south of the capital Pyongyang, said the statement just after noon local time (03:00 GMT). No other details were immediately available.

The launches came hours after the leaders of South Korea and China, the North's main diplomatic ally, met on the sidelines of a world leaders' meeting in Hangzhou, China.