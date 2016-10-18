The Swedish Academy still does not know if Dylan plans to come to the award event in Stockholm.

The Swedish Academy says it has given up trying to reach Bob Dylan, days after it awarded him the Nobel Prize for Literature.

“Right now we are doing nothing. I have called and sent emails to his closest collaborator and received very friendly replies. For now, that is certainly enough,” the academy’s permanent secretary, Sara Danius, told state radio SR on Monday. “I am not at all worried,” she said, “I think he will show up.” So far Dylan has responded with silence since he won the prize on Thursday. He gave a concert in Las Vegas that very night, but made no mention of the accolade.

Every December 10, Nobel prize winners are invited to Stockholm to receive their awards from King Carl XVI Gustaf and to give a speech during a banquet. The Swedish Academy still does not know if Dylan plans to come to the event. “If he doesn’t want to come, he won’t come. It will be a big party in any case and the honour belongs to him,” said Ms. Danius.

Mr. Dylan (75), whose lyrics have influenced generations of fans, is the first songwriter to win the literature prize.