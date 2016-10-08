"Pakistan had been resisting the Indian hegemonistic attitude in the region and had been calling the promotion of bilateral ties on equal basis," Mr. Aziz said

Pakistan sees no hope of a breakthrough in relations with India under the Narendra Modi government, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said and accused India of adopting a “hegemonistic attitude“.

“Pakistan had been resisting the Indian hegemonistic attitude in the region and had been calling the promotion of bilateral ties on equal basis,” Mr. Aziz said.

“There is no hope for a breakthrough in relations with India under Modi for a breakthrough in relations with India under its current Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) quoted Mr. Aziz saying in TV interview.

Mr. Aziz said the joint session of the parliament on Friday had unanimously adopted a resolution that encompassed all issues, including the condemnation of “Indian brutalities” in Kashmir, ceasefire violations, condemnation of Indian threat to revoke Indus Waters Treaty and Indian intervention in Balochistan.

The adviser said the focal point of all these efforts was to show the world that entire Pakistan was united to condemn Indian brutalities in Kashmir and extend moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri people.

Mr. Aziz said during interactions at various platforms across the globe the majority viewed that the dialogue should resume between the two states.

He said there was no harm in sealing the Pak—India border as planned by India, if the points of public movement and trade were maintained.