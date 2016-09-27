A gas explosion at a coal mine in northwest China on Tuesday killed nine people and left 11 others trapped underground, China’s state broadcaster reported.

The explosion happened on Tuesday morning at a mine in the Shizuishan city area of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, local media reported.

Rescuers were trying to reach the trapped and the cause of the explosion was under investigation, it said.

An officer at the Shizuishan city government confirmed the gas explosion, but said he had no details.