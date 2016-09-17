Several portions were lifted straight from the U.S. President's 2008 victory speech and Muhammadu Buhari has said he will punish those responsible.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has apologised for plagiarising President Barack Obama’s 2008 victory speech and said he will punish those responsible.

Adeola Akinremi in her Friday column for ThisDay newspaper denounced “the moral problem of plagiarism on a day Mr. President launched a campaign to demand honesty and integrity.”

Several sentences unchanged

Several sentences were almost identical to Mr. Obama’s in a speech Mr. Buhari made on September 8 launching his campaign “Change Begins With Me.”

Mr. Buhari said: “We must resist the temptation to fall back on the same partisanship, pettiness and immaturity that have poisoned our country for so long.”

Mr. Obama said, “Let us resist the temptation to fall back on the same partisanship and pettiness and immaturity that has poisoned our politics for so long.”

Mr. Obama and Mr. Buhari meet next week at the United Nations.