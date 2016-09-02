The move is seen as an opportunity to improve ties before the visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal to India.

In a bid to improve ties before the visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal to India, Nepal has decided to re-send Nepali Congress leader Deep Kumar Upadhyay as its envoy in Delhi. Mr. Upadhyay was recalled in May amid high drama after his government accused him of supporting an Indian plot.

The decision to resend Mr. Upadhyay was taken in a cabinet meeting on Thursday which also cleared top bureaucrat Lila Mani Poudel for the new ambassador to Beijing. Mr. Upadhyay’s party is now part of the coalition government led by Mr. Dahal, also known as Prachanda. Nepali sources said Mr. Upadhyay is now in the U.S. and is expected to take charge in the embassy on September 10. The visit of the new Prime Minister is scheduled for mid-September, though the Ministry of External Affairs is yet to confirm the dates.

Devi Prasad Tripathi, Rajya Sabha MP and a key interlocutor on India-Nepal ties, said Mr. Upadhyay’s presence in Delhi will be useful in dealing with the aftermath of months of bitterness that existed during the Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s rule in Kathmandu. “Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba had demanded that Mr. Upadhyay be sent back to India as Nepal’s ambassador to restore his dignity and honour as he was recalled unceremoniously,” Mr. Tripathi said.

Mr. Upadhyay was sacked over a phone call after Mr. Oli suspected that he had acted as a mediator between Nepali Congress and the Maoist party and helped in mobilising rivals against his government.