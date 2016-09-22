India on Wednesday said that Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had used the highest platform of the United Nations for glorifying terrorism and called upon Islamabad to stop using terrorism as a state policy. India’s response came after Mr. Sharif’s speech claimed that India placed “unacceptable preconditions” that prevent dialogue.

“PM Sharif at UNGA says India poses unacceptable conditions to dialogue. India’s only condition is an end to terrorism. This is not acceptable,” asked spokesperson of MEA Vikas Swarup, on the official Twitter handle criticising the Pakistan leader’s comments about slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani.

Describing the ongoing situation in Kashmir as “indigenous” Mr. Sharif had said in his speech, “A new generation of Kashmiris has risen spontaneously against India’s illegal occupation — demanding freedom from occupation. Burhan Wani, the young leader murdered by Indian forces, has emerged as the symbol of the latest Kashmiri Intifada.”

Mr. Sharif’s comments that came hours after India summoned the High Commissioner of Pakistan Abdul Basit for conveying an official statement of protest over Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the Uri attack, showed the difference over terrorism between two sides.

Earlier, The Hindu was told that India’s strategy at the UNGA would depend on the stance of Mr. Sharif. Following Mr. Sharif’s speech, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is scheduled to address the U.N. expressing India’s concerns regarding terrorism in South Asia and around the world.

The exchanges at the U.N. came after months of tense situation at Kashmir valley that India has blamed on Pakistan’s policy of interference in India’s domestic affairs. It was learnt that India would highlight the latest attack at Uri during the UNGA session to show that Pakistan has not kept its public commitment to stop terror.