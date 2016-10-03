Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that despite differences with government on multiple issues, his party stands shoulder-to-shoulder with it.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday chaired a special meeting of all parliamentary leaders to brief them on the situation on the LoC after India conducted surgical strikes on terror launch pads in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The leaders from different opposition parties expressed full support to the government amid current tensions with India.

In their remarks, the leaders declared that the entire nation stands together when it comes to the Kashmir issue and the “Indian aggression”, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that despite differences with government on multiple issues, his party stands shoulder-to-shoulder with it.

“A united Pakistan can counter Indian aggression,” he said, adding that by working together “we can achieve our national security goals”.

He said there is no military solution to the Kashmir issue.

Leader of Opposition in the Senate Aitzaz Ahsan, who is also from PPP, said the Kashmir issue must be resolved as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

“We are with the government that Indus water treaty can’t be revoked unilaterally by one country. We stand behind the government for a befitting response if India tries to revoke it,” he said.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry briefed the meeting about the latest situation in Kashmir and the Line of Control (LoC).

Imran Khan, who is protesting to remove the Prime Minister over alleged corruption, skipped the meeting but his party was represented by former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Qureshi said the meeting conveys a clear message to India and the international community that the country’s political parties are united in their stance on Kashmir dispute.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI—F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said it is time to show unity.

“We need to forge national unity at this critical moment and collective voice and resolve of the entire nation is need of the hour,” he said.