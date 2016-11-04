Policemen escort Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed Afghan woman whose photo as a girl appeared on the cover of “National Geographic” magazine, as she arrives at a court in Peshawar on Friday.

Sharbat Gula was arrested 10 days ago for allegedly having forged identity papers and staying in the country illegally.

A Pakistani prosecutor says a court in Peshawar has ordered that National Geographic’s famed green-eyed ‘Afghan Girl’ be deported.

Prosecutor Mohsin Dawar said on Friday that she faces deportation after five days, when her 15-day jail term will expire. He says the court also fined Ms. Gula a sum of 110,000 Pakistani rupees (about $1,100).

Ms. Gula gained international fame in 1984 as an Afghan refugee girl, after war photographer Steve McCurry’s photograph of her with piercing green eyes was published on National Geographic’s cover. He found her again in 2002.

In 2014, she surfaced in Pakistan but went into hiding when the authorities accused her of buying a fake Pakistani identity card.