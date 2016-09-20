The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) wrapped up a summit on Sunday in Venezuela with an expression of support for its embattled host, President Nicolas Maduro, and scathing attacks on U.S. “interventionism” around the world.

The 120-member group issued a statement at the end of the two-day meeting calling for peace, urging world powers not to meddle in other countries’ affairs and voicing concern over violence in Syria, Iraq and the Palestinian Territories.

The 190-page document also urges support for “the struggle against terrorism, for solidarity with refugees in northern Africa, and the Venezuelan people’s right to peace”, Mr. Maduro told a press conference.

Founded 55 years ago to give a greater voice to countries squeezed in the power struggle between the United States and Soviet Union, the Non-Aligned Movement has struggled to stay relevant since the end of the Cold War. Just a handful of heads of state or government attended the summit on the Caribbean island of Margarita, though organisers did not say exactly how many.

But it was a key diplomatic encounter for Mr. Maduro, who has been left increasingly isolated as Venezuela’s oil-dependent economy has skidded into crisis amid a collapse in global crude prices, fuelling calls for his ouster.

Mr. Maduro, who accuses the United States of backing opposition attempts to remove him in a “coup”, emphasised that the summit had backed his government’s condemnation of U.S. sanctions that declare Venezuela a threat to U.S. national security.

Venezuela took over the rotating presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement from Iran at the meeting. It will hold it for the next three years. Mr. Maduro looks keen to recast the group as a bulwark against “interventionism” and “neo-colonialism”, analysts say.

Syria had harsh condemnation for the United States after a U.S.-led coalition strike killed dozens of Syrian soldiers on Saturday. Syria’s UN ambassador, Bashar Jaafari, accused Washington of seeking the “failure” of the U.S.-Russian ceasefire deal.

Finding common ground with other members, he also lashed out at U.S. sanctions on Syria as “economic terrorism”. ”My country is suffering a unilateral blockade similar to the ones imposed on Cuba, Venezuela and other countries, in flagrant violation of the UN charter,” he said. — AFP