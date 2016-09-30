South Korea’s military said on Thursday that a North Korean soldier had crossed the border between the rivals to defect.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said military officials were investigating the North Korean solider, who defected across the central-east portion of the military demarcation line, which is inside the 4-km-Demilitarised Zone that separates the countries. The military provided no other details.

The Koreas have shared the world’s most heavily fortified border since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. The conflict ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the Korean Peninsula in a technical state of war.

Another North Korean solider defected in June last year after crossing the military demarcation line. In 2012, a North Korean soldier managed to walk south of barbed-wire fences without being caught by guards.

More than 29,000 North Koreans have defected to South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953, according to Seoul’s government. Most of them reached South Korea after travelling to China.