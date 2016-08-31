North Korea has executed a Vice-Premier for showing disrespect during a meeting presided over by leader Kim Jong-un, South Korea said on Wednesday, after reports that he fell asleep.

The regime also banished two other senior officials, Seoul said, the latest in a slew of punishments Mr. Kim is believed to have ordered in what analysts say is an attempt to tighten his grip on power.

“Vice-Premier for education Kim Yong-Jin was executed,” Seoul’s Unification Ministry spokesman Jeong Joon-Hee said at a regular briefing.

Mr. Kim was killed by a firing squad in July as “an anti-party, anti-revolutionary agitator”, added an official at the ministry, who declined to be named.

The mass-selling JoongAng Ilbo daily reported on Tuesday that top regime figures had been punished, but identified the education official by a different name.

“He incurred the wrath of Kim after he dozed off during a meeting presided over by Kim,” it quoted a source as saying.