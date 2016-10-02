Rashid Dar attired in a black overcoat worn by Imams and a hat for praying was walking along with his brother at the time.

A Muslim researcher in the United States who was on his way to deliver Friday sermon wearing traditional attire was punched by an unknown man here, a media report said.

Rashid Dar, a researcher at Brookings think-tank here, was walking along with his brother near Dupont metro station when a man approached him and punched him in the throat. His brother ran behind the attacker but he managed to flee.

Mr. Dar, who was about to finish up a sermon he was set to give downtown, was donning a black overcoat often worn by imams and a hat for praying. “I believe I was attacked for the way I was dressed,” he was quoted as saying by DCist news website.

“I’m a proud Muslim”

“It is generally my habit to wear overtly Muslim clothing on my way to Friday prayer. I’m a proud Muslim. I don’t feel the need to apologise for it,” he said.

Mr. Dar reported the incident to the police and tweeted the incident.

“I was just walking to the subway near Dupont Circle, and am clothed in traditional Muslim grab on my way to give a Friday sermon. An individual suddenly dropped his bag and punched me in the throat, and ran away. Multiple eyewitnesses in the street saw it. Still in a state of shock,” Mr. Dar tweeted.

First such experience

Mr. Dar said this was the first time that he faced harassment in Washington, but his wife, who wears a headscarf, has dealt with Islamophobia on a more consistent basis. He has said in his experience, Muslims are facing more discrimination now than after 9/11.

“Things that were previously kept in the shadows and not within polite company could now happen in broad daylight. This happened in broad daylight,” he said.

“Aside from getting punched in the throat, I think I had a pretty good day. This incident hasn’t decreased my faith in the kind of people I am surrounded by, even on the streets,” Mr. Dar said.