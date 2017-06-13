Police officer, suspect and others injured in Munich subway shooting

Several people, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting early on Tuesday at a Munich subway station, police said.
In a tweet, the police said that the policewoman's injuries were serious. The suspect was also injured and was in custody.
The shooting occurred during a morning police check at the Unterfoehring subway station, Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein said.
Munich’s Merkur newspaper reported that witnesses said the suspect snatched the police officer’s pistol and shot her, besides injuring others.
Mr. Riehlein said the area had been secured and that there was no danger to the wider public.