Police officer, suspect and others injured in Munich subway shooting

An ambulance stands near a subway station in Munich, Germany on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Several people, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting early on Tuesday at a Munich subway station, police said.

In a tweet, the police said that the policewoman's injuries were serious. The suspect was also injured and was in custody.

The shooting occurred during a morning police check at the Unterfoehring subway station, Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein said.

Munich’s Merkur newspaper reported that witnesses said the suspect snatched the police officer’s pistol and shot her, besides injuring others.

Mr. Riehlein said the area had been secured and that there was no danger to the wider public.

Nach derzeitigem Stand wurden zwei unbet. Personen ebenfalls durch Schüsse verletzt. Es besteht bei diesen keine Lebensgefahr. #Unterföhring — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) June 13, 2017

Suburban train station #Unterföhring – Several persons wounded by gunshots. Police woman seriously wounded. One person has been arrested. — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) June 13, 2017