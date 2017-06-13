International

Police officer, suspect and others injured in Munich subway shooting

An ambulance stands near a subway station in Munich, Germany on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The area has been secured and that there is no danger to the wider public, Munich police spokesman says

Several people, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting early on Tuesday at a Munich subway station, police said.

In a tweet, the police said that the policewoman's injuries were serious. The suspect was also injured and was in custody.

The shooting occurred during a morning police check at the Unterfoehring subway station, Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein said.

Munich’s Merkur newspaper reported that witnesses said the suspect snatched the police officer’s pistol and shot her, besides injuring others.

Mr. Riehlein said the area had been secured and that there was no danger to the wider public.

 

Post a Comment
More In International
act of terror
Germany
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2017 4:11:03 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/munich-shooting-police-officer-injured-in-firing-at-unterfoehring-subway-station/article18979174.ece

© The Hindu