A new ad released by the Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC), Donald Trump had the candidate speaking a Hindi line - Ab ki bar Trump sarkar or ‘now it is the turn for Trump administration.’

The slogan is an iteration of the 2014 campaign slogan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – ‘Ab ki bar Modi sarkar.’ Shalabh Shalli Kumar, a Chicago-based businessman who runs the RHC, has repeatedly drawn similarities between Mr. Trump and Mr. Modi. The 28-second ad is mostly clipped from Mr. Trump’s speech at an event he organised earlier this month, talking about “radical Islamic terrorism,” and his desire to “work closely with Prime Minister Modi.” The ad also has pictures of the terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

Mr. Kumar’s RHC website features his photographs with Mr. Modi and says he has “high level contacts in India.” Mr. Kumar had brought three members of the U.S Congress to Gujarat for a meeting with the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Mr. Kumar also organised a videoconference between Mr. Modi and former Republican Speaker Newt Gingrich, who is a patron of RHC.