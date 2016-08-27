The event in the U.S. capital was organised by Ahmar Mustikhan, a Baloch activist and founder of ‘American Friends of Balochistan’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent comments on Balochistan that sought to bring international attention to human rights violations in the Pakistani province were praised by Baloch nationalists in exile, at an event in U.S. capital organised by Ahmar Mustikhan, a Baloch activist and founder of ‘American Friends of Balochistan’.

Mr. Mustikhan thanked Mr. Modi and “mother India” for the support to Baloch people.

Switzerland-based Nawab Brahumdagh Bugti, leader of the Baloch Republican Party — grandson of Nawab Akbar Shahbaz Khan Bugti, the leader of the movement who was killed in 2006 — said: “It is for the first time that an Indian Prime Minister has spoken about the human rights situation and Pakistani atrocities in Balochistan. We believe India should have taken this stand long time ago. We see it as a very positive development and hope India would soon announce its policy to raise Balochistan human rights violations internationally and support the Baloch cause.”

He said Baloch people can’t settle for anything less than complete independence from Pakistan. He said the Baloch people “do not want to live with Pakistan anymore”, as he demanded a referendum under the supervision of the United Nations.

Husain Haqqani, former Ambassador of Pakistan to the U.S and now Director for South and Central Asia at Hudson Institute, said: “It’s tragic that those who advocate talks with globally recognised terrorists such as the Taliban have an intransigent position when it comes to engagement with the leaders and people of Balochistan.” He was referring to the Pakistani state.

PTI adds:

‘Pak. Army committing tsunami of rights violations’

Pakistani forces are engaged in a “tsunami of human rights violations” in Balochistan, Brahumdagh Bugti alleged on Saturday as he sought the help of the international community including India in the Baloch nationalist movement.

Mr. Bugti, president of the Baloch Republican Party and the grandson of Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti who was killed in an encounter with the Pakistani Army 10 years ago, also said the Baloch people "do not want to live with Pakistan anymore”, as he demanded a referendum of Baloch people under the supervision of the United Nations.

Speaking over phone from Switzerland where he had gone for a commemorative event to pay homage to his grandfather, Mr. Bugti urged the international community, including the U.S., NATO countries, Israel and India, to help them fight for their cause.

Balochistan, of the size of France, is Pakistan’s largest Province which has been under “illegal Pakistani occupation for the last seven decades”, he said.

Use of aerial bombardment and use of gases have become routine, he claimed and added that Balochistan is the world capital of missing people. “We are political people. We want to solve this with peaceful means,” he said.

Stating that his immediate course of action would be to create awareness in the international community, Mr. Bugti, at the same time, also called for military assistance from all countries to be given for the freedom struggle of the Baloch people.