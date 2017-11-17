Merkel’s future uncertain as coalition talks drag on

more-in

Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed ahead with efforts to form a new German government on Friday after a night of negotiations failed to resolve differences between the four parties involved. Participants suggested that they may need several more days.

Germany’s September 24 election left Ms. Merkel’s two-party conservative bloc seeking a previously untried coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats and the traditionally left-leaning Greens. After four weeks of exploratory talks, their immediate aim now is to establish enough common ground to embark on formal coalition negotiations.

The parties aimed to wrap up the talks Thursday night but, after haggling for about 15 hours, adjourned until Friday.

So far, they have struggled to overcome major longstanding differences on immigration and climate change-related issues, but also on financial questions. A dispute over whether migrants granted protection that falls short of asylum should be allowed to bring close relatives to Germany is proving particularly thorny.

“It’s not easy we saw that yesterday,” Ms. Merkel said on Friday. “Tying the ends together is not exactly trivial but, despite all the difficulties, I am going into these negotiations with the will to fulfill the task voters gave us of forming a government.”

Ramifications of a failure

Failure could lead to new elections as the center-left Social Democrats, Ms. Merkel’s partners in the outgoing government, are adamant they will go into opposition after a disastrous result in September. Polls so far suggest that a new vote would produce a very similar parliament to the current one, making efforts to form a new government similarly difficult.

A decision to open coalition negotiations, which would likely last several more weeks, would require approval by a Greens party congress later this month.

The Free Democrats’ leader, Christian Lindner, said the parties agreed they should “use the coming days” to overcome their differences.

“We will use this weekend to achieve a good solution,” Ms. Merkel’s chief of staff, Peter Altmaier, told ARD television. He wouldn’t specify when exactly the talks might conclude.