With her husband Donald Trump winning the US presidential polls, Melania Trump is set to become the first foreign-born First Lady of the US after Louisa Adams.

46-year-old Melania will be the first foreign-born First Lady since Louisa Adams — the wife of John Quincy Adams, the sixth US president (1825-29).

Late Louisa was born in London to an English mother and an American father who served as US consul, according to the White House. Till date, she was the only First Lady to be born outside the United States.

Ms. Melania, a Slovenian former model, was born in 1970 in communist Yugoslavia.

She is the daughter of Viktor Knavs, a car and motorcycle dealer and a member of the Slovenian Communist Party, and Amalija Knvas, according to media reports.

She began her modeling career when she was 16, and at the age of 18 signed with a modeling agency in Milan, Italy.

Melania has her own jewellery and skin care line and speaks five languages — Slovenian, Serbian, English, French and German.

She met Donald Trump at a Fashion Week party in New York in September 1998, when he was separated from his second wife Marla Marples.

They were engaged in 2004, and were married in a church ceremony in Florida the following year.

In March 2006, she gave birth to their son Barron.

Ms. Melania got her Green Card in 2001 after moving to the US five years earlier and became a US citizen in 2006, a year after her marriage.

She had made headlines in July after she was accused of plagiarising parts of a speech made by Michelle Obama in 2008.

She had stood by Donald Trump after video footage emerged of his boasting about groping women.

In an interview with CNN, she said, “I give him my opinions, many, many times. I don’t agree with everything he says, but, you know, that is normal. I’m my own person, I tell him what I think. And I think that’s very important in a relationship,” she said.

Melania is also stepmother to Donald Jr, 38, Ivanka, 34, Eric, 32, from Trump’s first marriage to Ivana, and Tiffany, 22, from his marriage to Marla Maples.