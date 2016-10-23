Dozens of inmates broke out of a northern Haitian prison on Saturday after killing a guard and stealing firearms, authorities said, as they launched a manhunt with support from United Nations peacekeepers for the 174 fugitives.

Haiti’s Minister Of Justice, Camille Edouard Junior, said one prisoner died after falling off a wall and hitting his head during the escape from the Arcahaie prison in northern Haiti.

“One policeman was killed killing the incident,” the Minister told Reuters. “Three prisoner were wounded, including one who died as a consequence of his wounds.”