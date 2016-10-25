Blast hits five prefabricated houses at 2 pm (local time) on Monday, damaging nearby buildings and cars at Xinmin Township, Fugu County.

Fourteen people were killed and 147 injured when a powerful explosion destroyed prefabricated houses and damaged buildings and cars in northwest China’s Shaanxi province.

The explosion hit five prefabricated houses at 2 pm (local time) on Monday, damaging nearby buildings and cars at Xinmin Township, Fugu County.

Among the injured, 106 were hospitalised and 41 returned home after treatment, the authorities in charge of rescue work said.

Rescue efforts have mostly concluded, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Initial investigation indicated that the explosion could be caused by explosives. The makeshift houses were built inside a residential compound. The explosion damaged 58 nearby houses and 63 cars.

The prefab houses, owned by a local villager, were rented out in September. The owner of the houses is in police custody and an investigation is under way.