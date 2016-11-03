The incident took place when Fareed Express collided with Zakaria Express due to wrong signal given to the latter, Geo News quoted rescue sources as saying.

At least 13 people were on Thursday killed and 40 others injured in Pakistan after two passenger trains collided here.

Three bogies of Zakaria Express were completely destroyed due to the collision in Gaddafi Town in Landhi area early on Thursday morning.

Rangers and rescue teams have arrived at the site and injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals for immediate treatment. According to reports, several people are still trapped under the wreckage.

So far, 13 bodies have been brought to Jinnah Hospital, head of emergency at the hospital Dr Seemi Jamali said.

The injured are being transferred to Jinnah Hospital, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Civil Hospital, where emergency has been declared.

In September, six persons were killed and over 150 others injured when a Karachi-bound passenger train rammed into a stationary freight train near Multan in Punjab province in a pre-dawn accident.