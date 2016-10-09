Saudi-led air strikes on a funeral in Sana’a on Saturday killed more than 100 people and wounded more than 500, the rebels in control of the Yemeni capital said.

“The toll is very high: more than 520 wounded and more than 100 martyrs,” health ministry spokesman Tamim al-Shami told rebel television channel Almasirah.

He said the toll was likely to rise further as there were “charred human remains” yet to be identified and many people unaccounted for following the strikes on a building where mourners had gathered in southern Sana’a.

Senior health ministry official Nasser al-Argaly earlier gave a toll of 82 killed and 534 wounded. Witnesses said hundreds were attending the funeral of the father of rebel Interior Minister Jalal al-Rowaishan when the building was hit.