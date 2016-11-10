Five people were killed and more than 50 others were injured after a tram overturned on Wednesday morning in south London, police said and later confirmed the driver had been arrested. Early indications were that the tram was travelling too fast on a sharp bend, investigators said.

A BTP spokesman later said the tram’s driver had been arrested, but did not specify why, and that five people had been killed.

The independent Rail Accident Investigation Branch said the derailment had happened on a sharp curve with a 12 mph (20 kph) speed limit. Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts and prayers were with those affected by “this terrible incident”.